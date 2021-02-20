Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,100 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMO stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.