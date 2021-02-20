Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,785,110.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 898,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,171.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,874,659 shares of company stock worth $63,639,509. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

