Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $341.24. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

