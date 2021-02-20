Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after buying an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 803,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,424,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,522,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 6.99%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares in the company, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

