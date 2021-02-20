Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 1,133 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $106.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.