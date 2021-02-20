Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $988,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alphabet by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis increased its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after buying an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,101.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,901.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,697.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

