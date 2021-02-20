Carl Benjamin Brink Sells 394 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $14,412.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,335.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSV opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.25 million, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.