Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.74

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.74 and traded as high as C$15.20. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Caribbean Utilities in a research note on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.80. The company has a market cap of C$565.78 million and a PE ratio of 20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

