Caribbean Investment (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Stock Price Down 20.2%

Shares of Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) dropped 20.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 8,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCBHF)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

