Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Capstead Mortgage worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

CMO stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. Research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstead Mortgage Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.