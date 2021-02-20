Capital One Financial Comments on STAG Industrial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

STAG opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,574,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $34,604,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,756,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,006,000 after buying an additional 1,134,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after buying an additional 521,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

