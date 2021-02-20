Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,356,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,421,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $135.60 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $136.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

