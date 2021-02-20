Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on the stock.

CPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 39.86 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The company has a market capitalization of £665.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.05. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.65 ($2.01).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

