Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CGEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capgemini from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CGEMY stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

