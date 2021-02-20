Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 5.4%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 5,916,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,364,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.