Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.61.

CNQ opened at C$34.98 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.55. The company has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of -70.52.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.90 per share, with a total value of C$458,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,877,156. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.36, for a total transaction of C$2,351,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,167,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,610,777.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,991 and have sold 196,350 shares valued at $6,200,524.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

