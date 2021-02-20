Canaccord Genuity Increases HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to $8.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.

HEXO stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $984.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

