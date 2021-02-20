Canaccord Genuity Increases HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target to $8.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.85.
HEXO stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $984.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in HEXO by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
