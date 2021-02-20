Canaccord Genuity Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $14.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DREUF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

