Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of RNGTF stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Osisko Development has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.10.

Osisko Development Corp., North American gold mining company, focusing on developing a mining camp in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Barolo Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Osisko Development Corp.

