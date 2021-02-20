Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,283 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,110 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,283 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,121 shares of company stock valued at $43,186,364. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $59.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

