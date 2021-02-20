Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,231 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

BATS:BBJP opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.