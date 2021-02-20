Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $305.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

