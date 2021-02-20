Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $316.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.04.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $336.34 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $338.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

