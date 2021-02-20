Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

