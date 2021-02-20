Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 574.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,346,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 253,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 236,385 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,198,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.
