Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $682,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

