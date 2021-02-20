Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. 341,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,067. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.