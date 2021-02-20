Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34), Yahoo Finance reports.

CALT opened at $30.55 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $732.25 million and a PE ratio of -21.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

