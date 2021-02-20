California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,635 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avnet were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 5,219.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

