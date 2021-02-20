California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 20,857 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Portland General Electric worth $9,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 63.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 31.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 680,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 667,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

POR opened at $41.88 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

