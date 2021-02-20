California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

