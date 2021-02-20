California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RLI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RLI by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $103.11 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

