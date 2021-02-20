California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Premier worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after buying an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

