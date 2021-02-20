California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,369 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Balchem worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Balchem by 208.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Balchem by 35.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem stock opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

