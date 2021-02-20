California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,416 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of FTI Consulting worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 83,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 190,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

