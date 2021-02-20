California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 174,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 21,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.25.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in California BanCorp by 14,578.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in California BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

