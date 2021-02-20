CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $798.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.74. CAI International has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CAI International by 496,864.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,029,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,028,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CAI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CAI International by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 279,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

