Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 907,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,843 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $14,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BY. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

BY stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

