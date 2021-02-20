Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BURCA opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.38. Burnham has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

