Burnham Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
Shares of BURCA opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.38. Burnham has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98.
