Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Acquires 488,371 Shares

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BMBL opened at $71.75 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Get Bumble alerts:

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.