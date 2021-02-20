Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Acquires 488,371 Shares

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BMBL opened at $71.75 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $84.80.
About Bumble
