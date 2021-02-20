Bruker Co. (BRKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

