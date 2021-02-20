Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Gap Up to $1,870.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,870 ($24.43), but opened at GBX 1,953.20 ($25.52). Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,889 ($24.68), with a volume of 250 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £314.63 million and a PE ratio of 45.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,831.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,707.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

