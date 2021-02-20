Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Brooks Automation worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after acquiring an additional 129,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $86.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

