Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $47.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.67 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.32.

NYSE BEP opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,749,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,966,537,000 after buying an additional 22,916,472 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after buying an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 1,219,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,501,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after buying an additional 1,171,458 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,894,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,621,000 after buying an additional 1,071,767 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

