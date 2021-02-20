Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 5.2%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 48,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,657,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

