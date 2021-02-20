Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

