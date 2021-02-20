Brokers Issue Forecasts for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AssetMark Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.31 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,571.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 32,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $848,702.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,133 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

