Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) PT at GBX 1,366

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.00), for a total value of £9,660.61 ($12,621.65).

Shares of SMWH traded up GBX 36 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,684 ($22.00). 139,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,605.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,302.93. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.63) and a one year high of GBX 2,406 ($31.43).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

