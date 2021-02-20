Brokerages Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Target Price at $10.96

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $447.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

