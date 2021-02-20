Brokerages Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $19.52

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,429,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,539,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 741,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 731,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,936,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,404,104. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

