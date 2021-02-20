Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $146.80

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock worth $156,505,110. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after acquiring an additional 383,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.45. 545,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,398. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

